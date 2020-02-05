Go kart track at Jackson County Sports Park undergoing renovations

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Big plans are in store at the Jackson County Sports Park, where a new group is looking to take over the go kart track.
Renovations are in the works at the track, including adding concrete barriers.
Adding handicap accessible restrooms and putting rumble strips on the track are also being discussed.
Drift Evolution hopes to expand the events held at the track to a variety of racing sports.
“Auto-cross, drifting and go carting has been the main three that have used the track the most so we wanna make sure that their events are growing and doing better because a few of the groups have been struggling the last 4 or 5 years. So we don’t want that to happen anymore. We want them to get better,” said Zak Abercrombie with Drift Evolution.
Abercrombie says the track should be open by racing season, later this spring.
If you want more information, visit driftevolution.org.
