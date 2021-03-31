Home
GoFundMe raises money, after parents of five are killed by falling redwood tree

CRESCENT CITY, Ore. — NBC5 News first told you about a redwood tree falling on Highway 199, killing two people from Yreka last week.

According to a GoFundMe, the two were parents and leave behind five children. The page says Jessica and Jake Woodruff were on an annual trip up the coast for Jessica’s 45th birthday.

California Highway Patrol says police responded to the crash just before noon, near Walker Rd. Detectives say the car was traveling southbound, when a large redwood tree fell directly on top of it.

The GoFundMe is collecting a fund for their children. The family is described as tight-knit and kind.

Link to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-fatal-tree-fall-leaves-family-parentless?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_2sft+tragic-fatal-tree-fall-leaves-family-parentless

