GoFundMe set up for Grants Pass logger

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A Grants Pass logger has a long recovery ahead after an accident at work.

According to a GoFundMe page, James Timmerman was hit by a 30-foot log which knocked him off the edge of a cliff.

His mother says his injuries are numerous including multiple fractures of his ribs, a punctured lung, a lacerated kidney, and more.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Timmerman recover.

You can find a link to it here.

