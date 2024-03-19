GoFundMe set up for Grants Pass logger

Posted by Jenna King March 19, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A Grants Pass logger has a long recovery ahead after an accident at work.

According to a GoFundMe page, James Timmerman was hit by a 30-foot log which knocked him off the edge of a cliff.

His mother says his injuries are numerous including multiple fractures of his ribs, a punctured lung, a lacerated kidney, and more.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Timmerman recover.

You can find a link to it here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Jenna King
