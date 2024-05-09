ODOT & City of Medford hold Open House for S. Stage Rd Extension Plan

MEDFORD, Ore.- ODOT and the City of Medford held an in-person open house for the S. Stage Road Extension Plan on May 8th.

Back in January, NBC5 reported the City of Medford and ODOT were working on a plan to reduce traffic congestion on the South Medford and Phoenix interchanges. According to Mark Butorac, who is from the transportation consulting firm Kittelson & Associates, they’ve narrowed down their recommendation from three over-arching ideas to two: an over/underpass or an interchange. He says they now have four options for an over/underpass and four options for an interchange. Now, they’re trying to decide, with the public’s help, which option makes the most sense environmentally, economically and aesthetically.

“The overpass and the interchange are currently adopted into the City of Medford’s transportations system plans,” Butorac said, “Now, we’re just trying to define what that is and how it looks and the different options of how you might want to go about that.”

Butorac says they’re hoping to narrow down to one option over the summer to present a recommended plan to the city by August. You can find out more by checking out the online open house for the project through May 20th.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.