Gold Beach hotel back to ‘Illuminate the Pacific’ this holiday season

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 12, 2021

GOLD BEACH, Ore. —A Gold Beach hotel is ringing in the Christmas season with its annual light show. Illuminate the Pacific is the Pacific Reef Hotel’s audiovisual light show, synchronized to your favorite Christmas music.

It was designed by the hotel owner to provide travelers with an unforgettable holiday experience. The hotel says it features video clips from films like the sound of music, Pixar’s Lava, Elvis, and Mama Mia.

Organizers say it’s one you can’t miss.

“This light show is guaranteed to provide our guests with an amazing experience and it gets them into the holiday spirit,” said Alan Childs, GM of Pacific Reef Hotel & Light Show.

The show is available for hotel guests only. It plays nightly from 6 to pm now through December 31st.

