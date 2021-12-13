Biden administration announces plan to expand EV charging network

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Biden administration is releasing a strategy for building 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and transform the U.S. auto industry.

The president’s infrastructure law sets aside $5 billion for the states to build a national EV charging network. It also provides an additional $2.5 billion to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.

The White House said that the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets would help achieve the Biden administration’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050 while creating thousands of jobs.

The White House set a goal that electric cars and trucks would account for half of new vehicles sold by 2030. The plan aims to help the U.S. pass China in the plug-in electric vehicle market.

The American market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese market.