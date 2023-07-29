Golden Fire takes the home of a family

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some residents on Bly Mountain are now able to return home after evacuating last weekend due to the Golden Fire.

But many are discovering only the remains of their homes.

Brielle Simpson and Michael Vest have lived on Bly Mountain for a year, but they didn’t expect it to be taken from them.

The family moved to Klamath County from Portland, looking to start a new life.

They thought the fresh air would be good for them and their daughter.

Simpson’s parents already lived there, running their ceramic business.

When the evacuations were in place, the families had to rush out of their homes, with little to their names.

After the fire, the families say they lost their homes and many of their belongings.

Brielle Simpson said “it’s one of those things where you never think it’s going to happen to you until it does, you know? It happens around, it happens close by, but it’s always fine in the end. And it’s kind of hard to describe. It’s a mix of shock and devastation, anger. And pretty much every emotion you can possibly feel when you go up and you’re like ‘Wow…Okay… So, it was me this time…'”

Simpson says it’s been emotional as they would hold family reunions there and the couple’s wedding was supposed to take place on the property.

Right now, she and her family are focusing on rebuilding and they’re far from the only ones.

You can follow them rebuild as well donate to their GoFundMe here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.