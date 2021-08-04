Home
Gov. Brown to require weekly COVID testing of health care personnel by September 30th

SALEM, Ore.- Health care personnel will be required to get weekly COVID-19 testing starting at the end of next month.

Governor Kate Brown announced today that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for personnel in health care settings. It’s an effort to curb the rapid spread of the Delta Variant.

The rule requires weekly COVID-19 testing for personnel in health care settings, which can be waived with a proof of vaccination.

The new rule will be issued this week and the requirement to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will apply starting September 30th. This will give employers time to prepare to implement the new rule, and will give currently unvaccinated health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.

The new rule applies to personnel in health care settings who have direct or indirect contact with patients or infectious materials.

Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, applauded the decision. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association is calling it “a reasonable and sensible approach which respects the individual choices of health care workers while also protecting public health.”

