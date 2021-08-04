Home
DEQ issues air quality advisory for parts of Oregon due to wildfire smoke

OREGON- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for Southern, Central and Northeastern Oregon due to smoke from fires in Oregon and Northern California.

Some areas under advisory:

  • Southern Oregon: Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake and Douglas counties
  • Southern Willamette Valley: Lane and Linn counties
  • Central Oregon: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties
  • Northeastern Oregon: Wallowa, Baker and Union counties
  • Central Columbia River Gorge: Umatilla, Morrow, Sherman, Gilliam and Wasco counties

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until Friday morning. Northeastern Oregon and the Central Columbia River Gorge area may see improvements today, with fluctuating smoke through Thursday evening. Southern and Central Oregon may have unhealthy air quality through at least Friday morning.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index.

