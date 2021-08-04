Health officials urge you to protect yourself against smoke

ROGUE VALLEY, ORe. —Air quality in the Rogue Valley is at an unhealthy level due to wildfire smoke. But doctors say there are things you can do to protect yourself.
Children, older adults, and people with preexisting health conditions are the most at risk.
Dr. Flack with Asante Urgent Care, says to be mindful of the air quality index before you step outside. Remember to clean out your air filter, it can help filter out smoke particulates.
“If people are exposed to any type of carcinogen which smoke has or any harmful particulates for any degree of time, those things can have detrimental effects,” said Dr. Flack.
Dr. Flack says to get creative, if you want to exercise, do it indoors. It’s best to limit your time outdoors in these conditions.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.