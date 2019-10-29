GP City Council discusses River Road Reserve property

21 addressed the issue to council, but only one spoke out in favor of selling the property. In the end, council voted to table the discussion for at least 30 days.
The city of Grants Pass has owned this land for 13 years. The land is leased to organizations like Fort Vannoy Farms and Raptor Creek Farms. The roughly 240-acre River Road Reserve property was purchased by Grants Pass in 2006 for $2.7 million. It’s located just off Upper River Road.
While not all the land is used, some of the property is leased to groups, including the Southern Oregon Air Academy and Oregon State University extension service.
“The city has therefore been stuck with this property for the last thirteen years. It has served absolutely no interest, or no use for the city whatsoever. It’s a white elephant as far as we’re concerned,” Barry Eames, Grants Pass City Councilor, said.
However, judging by the turnout Monday, the community is full of concern.
“Do not extend a lease and do not sell it. Please retain this property. Work with us to create a compelling and cohesive vision. Together we can design a plan that serves our whole community, not just a few,” Michelle Keip, Grants Pass resident, said.
One of the potential buyers is TMB Racing’s Travis Boersma, the co-founder of Dutch Bros. His idea is to buy the land and build an equestrian facility, while still honoring current uses. He didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.
“I think promoting more economic growth, more industry in this area would alleviate a huge amount of problems,” Clint Scherf, Grants Pass City Councilor, said.
The other prominent proposal is from Fort Vannoy Farms, which currently leases part of the property. It’s proposal is a *long term lease for the current users.
“What we do in the end is what we consider best for the community,” Dennis Roler, Grants Pass City Councilor, said.
Now, city council is waiting on an updated appraisal of the land and clarifications from both TMB Racing and Fort Vannoy Farms.
