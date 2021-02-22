Home
Grants Pass author helping people “Get Organized Quick” with her new book

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A local author’s book became the number one “Hot Read New Release” in its category on Amazon recently.

After growing up on a farm in Maine, Jenny Morin moved to Grants Pass with her husband and children back in 2010.

As a professional organizer, she loves helping people straighten up and straighten out.

Her husband, Frank, is an author himself, with 12 fantasy-based titles to his name.

He encouraged her to explore writing.

Her debut book titled “Get Organized Quick” deals with dozens of 15-minute projects anyone can do.

“I have all of these really short projects that people can fit into their day, which, most of us are really busy so we’re not going to be able to fit three hours of organizing in our day … even I can’t spend three hours cleaning, so I break it up into smaller chunks,” Morin said.

Morin used her family-inspired “habit rabbit” to help clients understand nature and introducing positive, helpful change.

