Missing Yreka brothers found dead

YREKA, Calif. — Early Saturday morning the Yreka Police Department said it requested the assistance of the California Highway Patrol to search for two missing Yreka residents.
YPD said it identified a possible location from the missing person’s cellphone records. Yreka CHP officers said they responded to State Route 263 and Pioneer Bridge and searched the area on foot. The missing vehicle and both occupants were located approximately 200 feet down the mountainside. The occupants, who were identified as the missing persons, sustained fatal injuries.
Due to the steep and rough terrain, the CHP Northern Division Air Operations Unit responded to assist with the recovery of both decedents from the mountainside. The Yreka CHP is handling the traffic collision investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the traffic collision are requested to call the Yreka CHP and speak with Officer S. Gordon regarding the incident.
The Yreka CHP wants to remind all drivers and passengers to always wear their seat belt. Wearing the seat belt saves lives and prevents injuries.
