Grants Pass City Council considers changes to animal ordinances

Grants Pass, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is exploring new animal regulations. The City Council took up the issue on Monday.
Animal regulations were brought up after some people noticed an increase in the number of people raising bees and chickens in city limits.
The council thought it may be a good opportunity to look at all animal regulations. Bob Schaller attended the meeting. He agrees with the move.
“There’s always going to be a neighbor that says you know, something, that they don’t want that mess in their yard, of they’re making too much noise,” Schaller said. “I think it’s positive that they’re talking about it ahead of time.”
Some of the items up for discussion include how many animals you can own in city limits. Currently, you can only have two dogs on residential property, and an unlimited amount of cats. The City is considering putting a limit on the number of cats as well. Right now, urban farmers are limited to five chickens.
The Council is in the beginning stages of looking at the regulations.
It’s likely public comment will be accepted before any changes are made.