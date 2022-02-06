Grants Pass community dunk cops in cold water ahead of Polar Plunge

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Some community members were able to make a splash for a good cause in Grants Pass this morning.

The 2nd annual Dunk-a-Cop event was held near the Dutch Bros on G Street to help raise money for the upcoming Polar Plunge next weekend.

The Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics of Southern Oregon.

The Grants Pass Police Department came out, allowing people to make a donation in exchange for dunking a cop in ice-cold water.

“It’s great to be out here to see the public come out and support Special Olympics and have our officers come out – have an opportunity to be out in public in a different mode. Not in a uniform, not in work mode so it’s a great thing to see that ‘hey, our officers are people, too,’ they’re out here doing the right thing, they’re part of the community everybody here is out here on their own time,” said Grants Pass Police Department Captain Jim Hamilton.

Captain Hamilton says the goal is to raise over $3,000. He adds that an anonymous donor is matching all the funds, meaning whatever is raised will be doubled.