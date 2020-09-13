Home
Grants Pass Downs opening week put on hold

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Downs is putting a pause on opening week, because of the smoke from wildfires.

A representative for the organization says training exercises are put on hold for now, in the hopes rain is in the forecast soon.

In a statement, the Grants Pass Downs President said, “We are committed to protecting to the health and safety of our guests, human and equine athletes, community of horsemen and women, and Grants Pass Downs staff. Until the smoke from the fires decreases to a safe level, we will not conduct training nor racing. Our hearts are with the members of our community who have been impacted by these historic fires, and our sincere gratitude goes out to the firefighters battling the blazes and first responders working to keep our communities safe.”

