Grants Pass man celebrates 102nd b-day with family

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man was born on this day 102 years ago.

Fred Hichens spent his birthday surrounded by his family outdoors.

Hichens grew up in Eugene and attended the University of Oregon, graduating with a major in business administration.

He says having the support of his family has helped him make it over 100.

“You have to have a lot of help along the way, you know like a good wife and kids to keep you straight and narrow,” said Hichens.

He has 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is also a navy veteran.

