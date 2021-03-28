Home
Josephine Co. Food Bank hosts Easter Egg Hunt

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Food Bank hosted it’s first ‘Easter Egg Hunt on the Farm’ today.

The event featured crafts, games and photos with the Easter bunny himself!

Families donated 1 can of food to gain entry.

Food bank Executive Director, Kim Collins, says the event kicked off the food bank’s expansion of youth programs.

“It was absolutely wonderful, we haven’t had kids on the farm like we did in the past pre-pandemic, so today was an awesome opportunity to have them back on the farm,” said Collins.

She says many more events, including summer camps, will be hosted by the food bank in the near future.

