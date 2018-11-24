Grants Pass man charged with Felony Hit and Run in man’s death

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man is in jail on felony hit and run and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing a man downtown early Friday morning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says 25-year old Anthony Boys Mooney hit and killed 31-year old Joshua Anthony Purdue at the intersection of 6th Street & NW F Street at about 2 AM. Perdue was pronounced dead a short time later at Three Rivers Medical Center.
As the investigation continued, GPDPS says Mooney contacted their office that afternoon to report he had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian. Police then seized the car as evidence and took him into custody.
In addition to Felony Hit And Run, Mooney is charged with D.U.I.I. (Alcohol)/Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, Manslaughter 1 and Tampering with Evidence.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about the case, is asked to call GPDPS Detective John Lohrfink at 541-450-6260.