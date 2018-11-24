Young entrepreneurs capitalize on Black Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — While some folks were out taking advantage of some big sales Friday evening, one young entrepreneur decided to capitalize on the heat of Black Friday this year.
At some bigger stores like Best Buy, Black Friday shoppers have to wait in line for a ticket that gives them front-line access on Thanksgiving night.
So, Black Friday shopper, Gustavo Piñon and his friends decided to wait in line for the tickets, then turn around and sell them to shoppers who didn’t want to wait in line.
“I decided I had a good idea,” Piñon said, “so I was like ‘okay, I’m going to go and sell these for people in the back because they don’t have a ticket.”
Piñon said at first shoppers were skeptical, but once the line started growing, people started to come around to the idea.
“Once it started hitting like, 4 p.m., they started being like, ‘oh okay, I want the tickets, I want the tickets.”
Waiting in line or not it’s best to be careful, as you’re more likely to experience theft on Black Friday.
Police say you should park in a well-lit area, look around and under your car before approaching it and store those shopping bags out of sight.
If you plan on enjoying the sales online, you still need to watch out. Make sure you’re buying from places you know, and if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.