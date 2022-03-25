Grants Pass moving closer to opening an urban campground

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 24, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The city of Grants Pass is working to find a solution to homelessness in the area. Discussions to bring an urban campground to the city have been ongoing for months.

The AllCare Community Foundation has been working with the city council over the last several months, to create an urban campground. Ultimately, they want to develop a safe, supervised living space in Grants Pass city limits.

At its last meeting, the city council formalized grant language, and how they want to move forward with the project.

Back in November, the organizations believed they found land to put an urban campground on, but their location was met with push back from city councilors over price, and neighbors over the site’s proximity to an elementary school. Now, the city says a new location has to be a certain distance from schools, day care’s, parks, and other youth facilities.

“That’s going to allow us to now move forward with finding a suitable property, figuring out the best way to develop that piece of property getting bids and cost in that development, and its a major step we’ve been waiting to get past,” said Doug Walker with AllCare Community Foundation.

Walker says a property has not been identified yet.

The AllCare Community Foundation will continue with public forums, to educate the public about urban campground’s.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
