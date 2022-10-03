Grants Pass P.D., SWAT arrest home burglary suspect early Sunday

GRANTS PASS, Ore — A man is in the Josephine County Jail, following an early morning home intrusion in Grants Pass Sunday.

GPPD said a resident reported that someone was breaking into his home around 3:15 a.m on the 1300 block of Southwest Jordan Street. According to police, the owner was not home but identified the suspect through surveillance videos, as 35-year-old Eric William Kelly.

When officers arrived, the suspect was seen outside with items from the home. Police said Kelly then ran inside, which prompted a two-hour standoff.

Due to the suspect’s history, GPPD activated SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Teams to assist with the effort.

Kelly was later arrested at a neighboring home. He’s facing several charges including burglary and theft in the first degree.