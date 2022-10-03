Supreme Court term begins today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court opens its nine-month term Monday with newest Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on board.

Nominated by President Joe Biden, Jackson was sworn into office over the summer, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the court.

She replaces fellow liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired in June, and now makes up one of three liberals on the nine-justice court.

Monday’s opening session begins with oral arguments in a conservative challenge to the federal government’s authority to regulate wetlands under a landmark environmental protection law. The oral

arguments also mark the first time in history that four women justices will sit together on the bench.