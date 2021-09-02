Grants Pass restaurant donating dozens of meals to local hospital workers

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Cynthia’s Home Sweet Home restaurant in Grants Pass has been delivering dozens of meals over the past week to hospital workers at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Since last week, the restaurant delivered 50 meals and treats to the staff every day. The initiative was inspired after hearing about the workers being overwhelmed at Three Rivers in particular.
The manager, Cynthia Hewitt, says she just wanted to help in anyway she could.
“A lady left a message on my machine the other day, saying if I hadn’t sent food, she probably wouldn’t have had anything to eat,” Hewitt told NBC5. “She said they just don’t have the time.”
Hewitt says she received several thank you messages from the hospital workers. She hopes to deliver meals to Medford workers in the near future.
The restaurant is located at 1038 NW 6th street. Their Facebook page with more information can be found here: Cynthia’s Home Sweet Home
