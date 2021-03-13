Home
Grants Pass School Board asking state to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Grants Pass School Board asking state to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Grants Pass School Board approves a resolution, asking Governor Brown to re-evaluate the requirements for opening schools.

If the state adopts this resolution, it would allow Grants Pass students to return to school every day. The resolution is asking to reduce the 6-feet social distancing per student requirement, to 3-feet.

The goal of the resolution is to get more students back in the classroom.

“We really want to get the kids back in school full time and we feel that we can do it safely, but we feel like that one limitation is really what is holding us back,” says Scott Nelson, GPSD 7 Board of Directors.

Nelson says the Grants Pass School District has done a great job keeping up with all health and safety protocols. The letter has been sent to Governor Brown.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »