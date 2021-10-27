Grants Pass School Dist. taking steps towards finding its next superintendent

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass School District is looking for a new superintendent.

The School Board of Directors is searching for a professional service firm to help in the process of finding and hiring a new superintendent. The person they choose will start on July 1st of next year.

The board of directors hopes to get proposals from interested professional firms by November 10th.

It then plans on selecting professional firm finalists for interviews, conducting the interviews, and choosing a service by next month, as well.

