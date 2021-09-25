Home
Grants Pass teachers will wear fit-tested N95 masks if unvaccinated after Oct. 18th deadline

Grants Pass teachers will wear fit-tested N95 masks if unvaccinated after Oct. 18th deadline

Local , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- We’re learning more about how Grants Pass schools are accommodating teachers with approved exemptions to the state’s vaccine mandate.

We previously broke down the state’s guidelines for educators who are not vaccinated.

Grants Pass School District 7 is requiring that unvaccinated staff wear N95 masks. The district will supply the masks and is working with the county’s public health to provide fit-testing clinics.

Weekly testing is not part of that protocol, though the president of the Grants Pass teachers union says that was brought up in discussions.

“I think, ideally, we all think there should be some kind of cross section testing for everybody so we always have a pretty good idea of where we are with positive cases. But we’re a school, not a health care facility,” Mickey Laney-Jarvis explained. She is with Grants pass Education Association.

Jarvis says that about 80% of district employees are either vaccinated or will be vaccinated by the deadline and 17% are seeking an exception. That leaves about 3 %that have decided to either take leave, or no longer be employed by the district.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »