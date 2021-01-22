Grants Pass to open temporary homeless shelter

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore —The Grants Pass City Council approved a new plan to assist the homeless population.

The site plan allows Rogue Retreat to operate a temporary homeless shelter, in the former United Community Action Network building.

The shelter will be modeled after the Kelly Shelter in Medford.

The people who apply for the program, can only stay there for 90 days.

The shelter has 40 separate rooms available, for individuals or families.

“Going forward we’re really excited to be able to provide shelter options and get people off the streets and into our case management programs,” says Heather Hassett, with Rogue Retreat.

The facility is located at 125 NE Manzanita avenue in Grants Pass.

Rogue Retreat says its long-term goal is to make this permanent.

