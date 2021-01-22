Home
Siskiyou County Jail vaccinates inmates

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. The Siskiyou County Jail offered its first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its inmates.

Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, says about a third of the inmates accepted the offer.

The jail nursing staff vaccinated inmates last week.

Sheriff LaRue says around 30% of his staff have also received it.

“Its important to us to pretty much do anything we can to prevent the spread inside because if that were to happen it could be catastrophic for everybody,” says LaRue.

Sheriff LaRue says the second dose of the vaccine will be given out in 28 days.

