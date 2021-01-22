Siskiyou County Jail vaccinates inmates

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. The Siskiyou County Jail offered its first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its inmates.
Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, says about a third of the inmates accepted the offer.
The jail nursing staff vaccinated inmates last week.
Sheriff LaRue says around 30% of his staff have also received it.
“Its important to us to pretty much do anything we can to prevent the spread inside because if that were to happen it could be catastrophic for everybody,” says LaRue.
Sheriff LaRue says the second dose of the vaccine will be given out in 28 days.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.