Grants Pass urban campground not moving forward

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A potential site for an urban campground in Grants Pass is no longer moving forward. This comes after the idea was met with pushback from the community.

The AllCare Community Foundation told the city council Wednesday, it was stepping back from the site. Originally planned for 1750 S.E. N Street, it would provide a place for homeless people to stay with case management programs offered.

Local residents have raised concerns about the site because of its nearby location to an elementary school.

“Rather than engage with the neighbors and the community to explain what this would be, we just plopped it out there, that this is the site we want it to be and they got naturally angry, in light of that we decided to restart this process,” said Doug Walker with the AllCare Community Foundation.

Walker says this doesn’t mean the facility can’t open somewhere else. But he says locations are limited with zoning rules.