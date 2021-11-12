Rogue Valley Manor honors 118 veteran residents

Madison LaBerge
Posted by by Madison LaBerge November 11, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 11, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Manor honored it’s over 100 veteran residents Thursday morning. Barden Finch, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who attended the event said, “I like on holidays to take it easy.” 

He is turning 100 years old on Sunday, November 14. Finch was a Bugle Sergeant in the infantry marching band before training as a pilot in the Army. “For the most part, I was a basic flight instructor. I flew BT-13’s,” Finch said. 

With a digital flag proudly waving, the United States Marine Corps presented the flag in front of a room full of veterans. Lynda Day performed the Star Spangled Banner before Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine briefly spoke about his time in the service. “Army, fellow Navy members, Marine Corps, Air Force, on this day we think everyone for their service,” he said. Stine even displayed his own Navy uniform. 

One manor resident shared that she was in France on D-day 77 years ago. She thanked all the veterans, especially the couple who like Finch, fought with the allies. 118 veteran residents, stretching across several wars, live at the Manor. 

Finch says the best way to honor veterans on this day, is to simply thank them for their service.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!