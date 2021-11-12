Rogue Valley Manor honors 118 veteran residents

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Manor honored it’s over 100 veteran residents Thursday morning. Barden Finch, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who attended the event said, “I like on holidays to take it easy.”

He is turning 100 years old on Sunday, November 14. Finch was a Bugle Sergeant in the infantry marching band before training as a pilot in the Army. “For the most part, I was a basic flight instructor. I flew BT-13’s,” Finch said.

With a digital flag proudly waving, the United States Marine Corps presented the flag in front of a room full of veterans. Lynda Day performed the Star Spangled Banner before Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine briefly spoke about his time in the service. “Army, fellow Navy members, Marine Corps, Air Force, on this day we think everyone for their service,” he said. Stine even displayed his own Navy uniform.

One manor resident shared that she was in France on D-day 77 years ago. She thanked all the veterans, especially the couple who like Finch, fought with the allies. 118 veteran residents, stretching across several wars, live at the Manor.

Finch says the best way to honor veterans on this day, is to simply thank them for their service.