Grass fire burns 1/4 acre in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — An afternoon grass fire brings several different firefighting agencies to Central Point on Tuesday.

The fire on Livingston Road was called in just before noon, and was reported to be moving uphill and growing.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) was dispatched along with Fire District 3, Jacksonville, and Applegate Fire Department.

After stopping the grass fire at a quarter of an acre, firefighters began mopping up hot spots.

ODF’s Natalie Weber tells NBC5 News the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Even on a cooler, cloudy day like this, fuels and grasses are pretty dry and they’re ready to ignite if there is that spark,” Weber said. “So be aware that we do have that increased risk; that’s why we’re in fire season now. And following those low fire danger regulations is going to help us prevent fires in the future.”

Weber says firefighters responded to a call last week to the very same property for a fire. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.