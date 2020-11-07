Greenway work holding up despite weather

JACKSON CO, Ore. — The ongoing efforts to restore the Bear Creek Greenway continue after the Almeda fire.
Lomakatski Restoration Project is one of the agencies partnering with Jackson County on the project.
Lomakatsi tells us today that the seeding and restoration work in place to maintain erosion control is holding up well with the storm.
The county has told us that toxins from fire debris and excess sediment posed a risk to the water quality in Bear Creek and could potentially harm salmon and other fish.
Jackson County Parks is appreciative of all the help it’s gotten, particularly from the Ashland non-profit.
“Our Lomakatski crew has done an amazing job and they have really hit about 75% of the medium priority sites, so we are doing really well on the volunteer end of things,” said Jackson County Park program manager, Steve Lambert.
The agencies have been working on the project for 3 weeks and will wrap up next weekend.
If you’d like to volunteer, contact Jackson County Parks Volunteer Coordinator Brooke Amposta by emailing [email protected].