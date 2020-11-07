OSF collaborative production to be re-released

ASHLAND, Ore.– Although the festival was canceled this year, Oregon Shakespeare Festival is still finding ways reach its audience.
OSF said it’s collaborating with L.A. Based production company, Cal-Arts Center for New Performance, or CNP.
It said it’ll be re-releasing one of it’s most famous productions, The Carolyn Bryant Project.
The recorded play will be available through CNP’s digital platform from November 9th to the 22nd.
