Group wants extra Jackson County commissioners on ballot

Medford, Ore.- A local group is still moving forward with its initiative and hopes to qualify for the May ballot to change how Jackson County is run.

NBC5 News has been following ‘Jackson County for All’ ‘, or ‘Jackson County for All of Us’ in their effort to expand the board of commissioners from 3 to 5, and make them non-partisan.

The group’s campaign manager says she wants to update a system that doesn’t seem to be working.

It has now gathered more than 10-thousand signatures, way more than they need in hopes of getting three different measures on the ballot.

The group wanted to put them on the November ballot initially, but Campaign manager, Denise Krause says they gathered so many signatures quickly, they decided to move it to May.

“It’s clear that the voters want to vote on this, and to do it sooner than later. We also think there’s going to be less distractions on the May ballot, so it’ll get more attention. We want it to get as much attention as possible,” Voiced the Campaign Manager for ‘Jackson County for All’, Denise Krause.

