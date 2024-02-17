Amateur boxing event setup in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Friday (2/16/2024) kicks off the first half of the Arena Wars combat sports event at the Medford Armory.

It will be the first time Arena Wars has done back-to-back sanctioned events in one town, in its home state of Oregon. Staff have been working since this morning to set up the ring, food and drinks, chairs and more. There will be 20 Olympic style boxing matches, featuring amateur fighters from the young juniors to the elites on their ways to being professionals.

Matt Phillips, the owner of Arena Wars, said it’s important to get the youth involved in martial arts because of the lessons it teaches.

“It’s discipline… They just can’t come in and think, ‘hey I’m going to do this.’ They got to show up, put the effort in, they’ve got a coach that’s pushing them to do good and all the way around, it’s just… it’s probably one of the better atmospheres for kids to get involved in.”

The fights start at 7 p.m., the same as tomorrow’s event featuring professional bouts, including a title fight.

