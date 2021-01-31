Oregon’s extended benefits to end due to drop in unemployment rates

MEDFORD, Ore. — An update from the state as Oregon’s extended benefits end because of a drop in unemployment rates.
The U.S. Department of Labor informed Oregon it’s turning off the state’s extended benefits, or EB, program because of its declining unemployment rate.
This decision means up to 13 weeks of EB will not be available after February 20th.
Directors with the employment department said EB claimants will be able to move to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program for an additional 11 weeks.
Extended Benefits is a program that extends regular unemployment insurance benefits when a state is at high unemployment.
