Habitat for Humanity builds 73rd home in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford family just got the keys to their new home Thursday. It’s the 73rd home that Habitat for Humanity has built in the Rogue Valley.
“Habitat was really based on a hand-up opportunity, the American dream, and building some capital,” said Denise James, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.
This home is called the COVID house. Not because of anything bad, but because it overcame so many obstacles during the pandemic.
“I hate calling it the covid house, it’s the house of many regulations is probably what we should call it. As we had to be flexible and kinda roll with the punches with the main goal of keeping everybody safe,” said James.
The home is finally finished. Jill Hinojosa said she can’t wait to move in. She’s is a single mom, a recovered addict, and now a new homeowner. Something she only dreamed about.
“We look forward to the road ahead with all the ups and downs the tears and the laughs,” said Hinojosa.
In this process, she’s put in over 300 volunteer hours what the non-profit calls sweat equity. Every one of them is worth it knowing she has a place to call her own. But Hinojosa said the organization gave her much more than this roof over her head.
“If there is one thing we will take from this experience, it’s about [the] community having that and the connection,” said Hinojosa.
Habitat for Humanity has chosen two new local families for upcoming projects. Both lost their homes during last year’s September fires.
