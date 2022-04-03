Habitat For Humanity celebrates post-Almeda Fire wall raising

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a wall raising for its third home being built for Almeda fire victims.

The Rodriguez family are the future owners of the Medford home. They’re building with the organization by investing at least 500 hours of what Habitat calls ‘sweat equity’.

The non-profit gave the family a small down payment in exchange for the house and an affordable thirty-year mortgage.

“It’s exciting to see the excitement from the family, we know they’ve been through a long journey to be here, so this is exciting for them, they’ve been hearing about it they’ve been preparing for it. So it’s exciting for them to know it’s really going to be real,” said Denise James, Executive Director of Rogue Valley Habitat For Humanity.

The Rodriguez family was also all smiles seeing the first wall of their new home go up.

“Big thank you, to all the people who are volunteering all the stores that are donating materials.” “Thank you to Habitat for giving us this opportunity to be homeowners, and we are really excited to see the first wall raising up, and yeah, we are really happy,” said Priscilla & Hector Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez family has also helped build two other homes for fire victims. If you wish to donate to Habitat for Humanity and support future homeowners you can visit their website.