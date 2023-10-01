Habitat for Humanity completes two more homes for Almeda survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. – Habitat for Humanity of the Rogue Valley completed two more homes for their Almeda Home Ownership program.

The homes are built in a neighborhood that was burned in the 2020 Almeda Fire and are going to families who were directly impacted.

The non-profit tells us that the Garcia and Reyes-Medina families lost everything in the fire.

But after months of work, they have places to call home.

The Medina family says they were relieved they were able to stay in the town they call home.

Marilu Medina said, “we had to really fight hard to stay here in Southern Oregon, let alone in Talent. We lived in Talent as a family for 13 years and I wanted to continue living in Talent. I want to say thank you for everyone, words can’t even express how grateful we are.”

Habitat sold the homes on a 30- year ‘zero interest equivalent’ affordable mortgage.

And the families completed over 500 hours of what habitat calls ‘sweat equity.’

This means they helped construct these new homes and assisted with habitat’s local events and fundraisers.

