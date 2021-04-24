Hanley Farm kicks off annual Heritage Plant Sale

UPDATE: The Hanley Plant sale was so successful today, they are sold out and will NOT be open Sunday the 25th.
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re searching for the right plants or herbs to put in your yard this spring, Hanley Farm kicked off its annual Heritage Plant Sale this morning.
If you missed the sale today, it is continuing tomorrow from 11 to 4.
Social distancing measures are in place.
The sale features many different varieties of flowers, herbs, and plants.
“We talk about putting a piece of history in your garden because the plants all either come from starts in the garden here or from people’s gardens who got their starts from here,” said Southern Oregon Historical Society volunteer, Alice Mallaly.
A 2-square foot wall of succulents is also up for raffle.
Admission to the sale is free.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.