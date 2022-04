ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s wildfire safety campaign kicks off this month. The four-month campaign aims to teach homeowners how to reduce their home’s risk and prepare for fire and smoke.

The month of April is ‘harden your home month’, Fire Adapted Ashland says that ninety percent of home ignitions are caused by embers. It says homeowners should clean their roofs and gutters of leaves and remove flammable materials like wood and cardboard at least thirty feet from all structures.