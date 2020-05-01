Home
Harry & David closing the majority of retail stores

Harry & David closing the majority of retail stores

Local News Regional Top Stories U.S. & World ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford-based company, Harry & David is said to close the remainder of it’s brick-and-mortar stores across the country with the exception of the Country Village in Medford.

A company spoksesperson tells NBC 5 the company’s brand has become a predominantly e-commerce business. Impacted employees will be offered employment elsewhere in the company, where possible, or receive a compensation package.

Revenue for Harry & David’s parent company, 1-800-Flowers, is up over 12% in it’s 3rd FY Quarter.

The company making that announcement in a press release this morning. The release said the company was up a little over 27% in gourmet foods and gifts baskets.

Medford-based Harry & David does not release it’s own financial numbers.

The Medford-based company is also closing the remainder of it’s brick-and-mortar stores across the country with the exception of the Country Village in Medford.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »