Ashland project to remove dead and dying trees to lower fire risk

MEDFORD, Ore. – An Ashland- based project is looking to reduce dead and dying trees to prevent fire danger in the future.

Earlier this year, an aerial survey of over 800 acres of community owned forests was organized to see how many trees are dead or dying.

They found that over a quarter of the examined trees were unhealthy or dead.

The city says it’s concerned with how many of these fire-risk trees are close to homes.

A project called Ashland Forestlands Climate Change Adaptation is in the works, to mitigate the potential of these trees fueling fires.

They say that by removing them, it will reduce future costs.

They are holding public meetings and tours next week; you can find more information here.

