4 people arrested in Klamath Falls on illegal drug-related charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four people are behind bars on several drug-related charges after police raided a home in the 1500 block of Washburn Way on Tuesday.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served the search warrant after receiving multiple reports that drugs were being sold from the residence.

During the raid, BINET members seized 1 pound of meth, half an ounce of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and cash believed to be the proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

Joseph Gregory Johnson, 48, Brandon Edward James Gardner, 44, Merica D. Kimbal, 21, and Dwight Lee Henry, 52 were booked into the Klamath County Jail Wednesday and collectively face almost 20 charges.

Klamath Falls PD says the investigation is ongoing.

