Historic Medford building houses large indoor marijuana grow

Medford, Ore. — A historic Medford building is getting a new lease on life; 40 E. 10th street was once going to be the new home of Jefferson Public Radio, but now it will be downtown’s first major indoor marijuana grow.
“We were looking for a location in Oregon, and we saw this building,” Owner Alex Krichevsky said. “We’re all kind of science guys, we also appreciate art, and it’s a very beautiful building.”
2 GC Holdings, LLC is bringing the business of indoor recreational pot growing to downtown Medford.
“For this location, we were required to obtain an OLCC license, obviously, for our recreational producer, a number of permits and licenses from the city,” Krichevsky said. “So it is a very long and complicated process, it took us close to a year.”
Krichevsky has spent that time renovating, nd cleaning the space. But within the last month, the work has paid off. The first plants are currently in what’s called a dark cycle.
“We’re already up and running.” Krichevsky said. “Right now, they’re in ‘sleep time.’ We have about, between 700 to 1,000 cuttings at the moment, so it’s probably going to be close to 7- or 800 plants in the first grow.”
The plants will grow to be two to three feet tall, and be ready by mid-summer. As to where they’re going, Krichevsky says that depends.
“We’d prefer to stay local, it’s a very nice area, Southern Oregon, but again it’s all going to depend on how the market reacts, and how we fit in the market,” Krichevsky said.
Plans for the building span years into the future, but owners are looking to start hiring in the next six months.