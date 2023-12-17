Historical bridge gets in the holiday spirit in Applegate Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – In the Applegate Valley, members of the McKee Bridge Historical Society gave the bridge a new look for the holidays.

The 5th annual ‘Christmas on a Covered Bridge’ event saw dozens of people step on the McKee Bridge to enjoy the mega bake sale.

Visitors were able to enjoy free hot drinks and check out the vendors that sold holiday spirit items and treats.

The historical society says that it’s important to celebrate and preserve the 106-year-old bridge.

And that they take great pride in this event in particular because it continues to grow.

President of the organization, Laura Ahearn said,

“We’ve been working on it all year, what we’ve seen with this event each year; year on year, it increases 50% in its popularity, 50% in the number of hot drinks we have to be prepared to serve, 50% in the baked goods we need to have ready.”

The money raised will go to the society’s scholarship fund.

For more information on the McKee Bridge Historical Society’s mission to preserve the bridge, go to their website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.