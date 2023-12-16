Local artist designs a card for a new Disney trading card game

MEDFORD, Ore.- A local artist is designing cards for a new Disney trading card game.

Medford artist Adam Bunch has always loved creating. He loves Disney, but only recently got into creating art in the Disney style.

Two years ago, he got an email he never saw coming.

“I randomly got an email from somebody at Ravensburger, inviting me to be a part of this whole ‘Lorcana’ TCG,” Bunch told NBC5, “At first, I thought it was too good to be true”.

Ravensburger, a game company, was launching Disney’s ‘Lorcana’, a new trading card game. It features cards of Disney characters with different powers and abilities. Bunch said Ravensburger thought his style suited the vibe they wanted to have for the game. So far, Bunch has designed the ‘Chief Bogo’ card from the movie ‘Zootopia’.

“I feel, personally, that… when they assign an individual art for a certain card, they… do it specifically based on the strengths of that artist,” he said.

Bunch said he’s been drawing anthropomorphic animal characters for a long time, since they were his favorite as a kid. He said the design process is very collaborative, as the creators give each other feedback on their work.

“You come up with some ideas of what you are inspired to do and then you work with a team to get it to, ultimately, where it needs to be for publishing,” he said.

Bunch described himself as a self-taught artist who often works on private commissions and public works like this. He hopes this new project opens up a whole new world for his career.

“Being a part of this team of artists working on ‘Lorcana’… has the potential to open more doors for me,” he said, “And I am currently in the process of making a lot of connections, whenever I can”.

Though he couldn’t say more about it, Bunch was able to tell NBC5 he’s still working with Ravensburger as an illustrator and we might see more of his work in the future. The ‘Lorcana’ team told NBC5 Bunch brings a “fresh and unique perspective on traditional characters” and they eagerly anticipate revealing more of his incredible work.

