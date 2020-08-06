Home
Historical building repainted in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A historic staple (or should we say, steeple) in downtown Jacksonville is getting a facelift.

The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church on 6th St. and California is commonly referred to as “the pink church.” Since the church was built in 1881, it has been painted ten times. The $30,000-$40,000 paint job going on now is the eleventh.

Pastor Dustin Jernigan said, “Sometimes it’s been painted white, but the reason we have it painted a pink color now, is actually because that’s the closest we can find to the original color from the 1880s that the original Presbyterians painted it. So its about the same color it would have looked in the 1880s.” 

Pastor Jernigan says the last time the church was painted was about 15 years ago.

