Holiday shoppers rush to get some last-minute gifts before Christmas

MEDFORD, Ore. – With just one day left until Christmas shoppers crowded the Rogue Valley Mall searching for last-minute gifts and deals.

The mall was full of holiday shoppers, making their lists and checking them twice, to make sure they’ve got the right gift for their loved ones this year.

Shoppers told us despite some worries about inflation and supply chain issues they were able to take advantage of some last-minute deals and find just what they were looking for.

“I was able to get a pretty awesome deal on some cooking stuff and a couple of different gifts for my kids,” said Holiday Shopper, Michael Dymond.

“I finally had some luck finding exactly what I needed, that I might not have gotten anywhere else,” said Holiday Shopper, Ender Crafard.

Crafard says despite the sometimes-hectic shopping conditions. He was able to find get some good gifts for his loved ones just hours before Christmas